Panthers add Derek Wright, Chandler Wooten to practice squad

The Carolina Panthers might not have been able to keep Matt Corral around, but they were still able to bring back a pair of their own.

As announced on Thursday, the team has signed wide receiver Derek Wright and linebacker Chandler Wooten to their practice squad. The two, along with Corral, were waived on Wednesday to make room for the roster additions of offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton, linebacker Claudin Cherelus and cornerback D’Shawn Jamison.

Wright initially joined the organization as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State University in the spring of 2022. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound pass catcher spent the entirety of his first pro season as a member of the practice squad.

Wooten was signed by the Panthers off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad in the middle of last season. He appeared in nine games, primarily on special teams, totaling one tackle and a forced fumble.

The returns of Wright and Wooten bring the practice squad’s official count to 13 players.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire