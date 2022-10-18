Panthers add 3 players to practice squad on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers made the latest addition to their active roster official—announcing the signing of linebacker Chandler Wooten from the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. And speaking of practice squads, they’d issue a few changes on their own as well.

Carolina has added three players to the group, including a familiar name in running back Spencer Brown. Brown returns after being released from injured reserve early last month.

The six-foot, 220-pound rusher first joined the Panthers back in May of 2021, when he signed on as an undrafted free agent from the University of Alabama Birmingham. Brown has logged one regular-snap in his NFL career, which came on special teams in Week 17 of the 2021 campaign.

He’s otherwise, over two preseasons, recorded 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 37 attempts.

Joining Brown is defensive end Raequan Williams and linebacker Delontae Scott. Williams played in seven games for the Philadelphia Eagles between 2020 and 2021 while Scott appeared in three for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the past two seasons.

To make room for the trio, Carolina parted ways with tight end Josh Babicz, defensive end Austin Larkin and running back John Lovett.

