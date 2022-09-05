Panthers add 2 veterans to practice squad

The Carolina Panthers didn’t take Labor Day off.

Along with making an intriguing adjustment on their defensive line—picking up former New England Patriots defensive end Henry Anderson and cutting ties with 2021 fifth-round pick Daviyon Nixon—the team made two additions to its practice squad. Joining the group will be a pair of veterans—wide receiver Preston Williams and safety Marquise Blair.

Williams broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2019. Before being waived back on Aug. 30, the Colorado State University product amassed 56 receptions for 787 yards and seven touchdowns over three seasons.

At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Williams brings some more size to the wideout position for Carolina. The Panthers checked a bit of that box last week as well, having traded for the big-bodied Laviska Shenault Jr. courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Blair, on the other hand, hit the pros as a high draft pick—a second-rounder from that 2019 class. The 25-year-old, who sat in a crowded safety room following multiple injury-riddled campaigns, was also waived during last Tuesday’s big roster cutdown.

