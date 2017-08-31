Panthers add $2 million in incentives to Greg Olsen's contract

Greg Olsen wanted a raise and now the Panthers tight end has a chance to earn it on the field.

Instead of the new contract Olsen requested, the Panthers compromised by adding $2 million in incentives to the three-year contract extension he signed in 2015. That deal, worth $22.5 million, runs through the 2018 season.

Olsen is the only tight end in NFL history with three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Olsen said in June he believes "business should reflect productivity" and now he has the opportunity to prove it. One of the incentives now included in his contract is another 1,000-yard season, Olsen's agent Drew Rosenhaus told the Charlotte Observer Thursday.

Olsen's current contract makes him the NFL's seventh highest-paid tight end, at an average of $7.5 million per year. In terms of guaranteed money, Olsen ranks 12th among tight ends. He is due $6.75 million this season, including a $250,000 roster bonus.





Panthers' Greg Olsen won't cause a 'big stink' at training camp as he negotiates new contract



If Olsen achieves each of his new contract incentives, he can earn $8.75 million, which would rank fifth among tight ends behind Seattle's Jimmy Graham, Kansas City's Travis Kelce, Washington's Jordan Reed and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Olsen, who has been selected to the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons, is coming off a season in which he caught 80 passes for 1,073 yards and three touchdowns. The 32-year-old Miami alumnus has 622 career receptions for 7,365 yards and 52 touchdowns over 10 NFL seasons.