Panthers activate Stephon Gilmore, place Darryl Johnson on IR

Stephon Gilmore will be on the field for the Panthers for the first time in Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Carolina announced on Saturday that the team has activated the star cornerback off the physically unable to perform list.

The Panthers acquired Gilmore from the Patriots on Oct. 6 in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. Gilmore was on the PUP list after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a torn quad. He was eligible to return for the Week Seven loss to the Giants, but Carolina elected to give him another week to heal.

Per Darin Gantt of the Panthers’ website, Carolina plans is to ease Gilmore into action this week with work in sub packages instead of playing a full workload of defensive snaps.

Gilmore hasn’t appeared in a game since Dec. 2020. In 11 starts last year, he recorded an interception, three passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

Gilmore was the 2019 defensive player of the year when he led the league with six interceptions and 20 passes defensed.

The Panthers also announced that they’ve placed linebacker Darryl Johnson on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. And the team has used standard practice squad elevations for receiver Keith Kirkwood and punter Lachlan Edwards for Sunday’s game against Atlanta.

