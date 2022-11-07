Panthers activate Sam Darnold, fire two coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals

The Carolina Panthers have shaken up their quarterback depth chart and coaching staff in the wake of Sunday’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team activated quarterback Sam Darnold (ankle) from injured reserve on Monday. The Panthers had an open spot on their 53-man roster, so no corresponding player release was needed.

Darnold suffered a high ankle sprain during the preseason finale in August and was put on injured reserve following roster final cuts. He had his 21-day practice window activated on Oct. 19, and he’s worked with the quarterback group in drills ever since. The Panthers had until Wednesday to activate him from injured reserve; otherwise he would have been out for the rest of the season.

Following the loss to the Bengals, interim head coach Steve Wilks declined to name a starting quarterback for this Thursday’s rematch against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium.

Wilks benched starter PJ Walker at halftime of the loss to the Bengals, as he had 0.0 passer rating after completing just 30% of his passes for nine yards and two interceptions. Former starter Baker Mayfield entered the game in the third quarter with the Panthers down by 35 points. Mayfield led three late scoring drives while throwing for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

While starting Darnold against the Falcons is unlikely, he does know the playbook and looked sharp in warm-ups prior to the game against the Bengals.

Prior to Darnold’s activation, the Panthers announced the dismissal of cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni.

Carolina has given up 79 points on defense over the past two weeks. On Sunday against the Bengals, the Panthers put forth their worst defensive performance of the campaign, giving up 42 points and 464 net yards. Bengals running back Joe Mixon set a franchise record with five total (four rushing, one receiving) touchdowns.

Cooper, who took on more responsibility with Wilks’ promotion to interim head coach, was hired by Matt Rhule in 2020. Cooper oversaw the development of Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson and CJ Henderson during his time in Carolina.

Rhule hired Pasqualoni, 73, this offseason, along with Wilks, to add some NFL coaching experience to the staff.

Bobby Maffei, a defensive assistant, will take on added responsibilities in the secondary with Cooper’s departure. Interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb will also work with the defensive backs.

Pass rush specialist Don Johnson and assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton will work with the defensive front as a tandem.