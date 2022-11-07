Sam Darnold is back on the Panthers’ active roster and eligible to play as soon as Thursday night’s game against the Falcons.

The Panthers officially activated Darnold today. He has been on injured reserve since suffering a high ankle sprain in the Panthers’ preseason finale.

When or if he plays this season remains to be seen. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said after Sunday’s loss to the Bengals that he doesn’t know who will start on Thursday night. P.J. Walker started Sunday, but he played badly and was benched at halftime in favor of Baker Mayfield, who played better than Walker — although the entire second half of that game was garbage time, so it’s hard to get much of an assessment of Mayfield.

Darnold is making $18.858 million this season on the fifth and final year of his rookie contract after the Panthers made the disastrous decision to acquire him in a trade with the Jets.

Panthers activate Sam Darnold originally appeared on Pro Football Talk