Panthers activate LB Shaq Thompson from PUP

The Carolina Panthers may still have to sort out their linebacking corps for the 2022 season. But at least they’re about to get its leader back.

As announced by the team late Saturday afternoon, linebacker Shaq Thompson has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. Thompson, who had still been recovering from offseason knee surgery, was designated for inactivity right as the Panthers arrived to Spartanburg, S.C. for the start of training camp.

Although his placement on the PUP wasn’t exactly ideal for the 28-year-old defender, the plan was always to keep him fresh and in line for the regular season opener. That’ll come on Sept. 11, when Carolina welcomes in the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium.

Thompson is coming off, perhaps, the most impactful campaign of his seven-season NFL tenure. Over 14 games in 2021, the backer registered 104 tackles (nine for a loss), 2.0 sacks, two interceptions and five passes defensed.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire