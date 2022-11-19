Panthers activate Jeremy Chinn

On Friday, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said safety Jeremy Chinn was potentially a game-time decision for Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens.

Carolina has now made the necessary roster move to make that possible.

The Panthers announced on Saturday that Chinn has been activated off of injured reserve to the 53-man roster.

One of Carolina’s best defensive players, Chinn has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in Week Four. He was designated to return from IR last week.

The Panthers have also signed linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe to the 53-man roster.

The team waived linebacker Arron Mosby as a corresponding roster move. Carolina had a roster spot open after placing cornerback Donte Jackson on IR earlier this week.

Additionally, Carolina elevated defensive tackle Phil Hoskins and cornerback T.J. Carrie from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

