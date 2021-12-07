The Panthers are getting some depth back for defense and special teams.

Carolina announced on Tuesday that the team has activated Darryl Johnson off of injured reserve to the 53-man roster.

Johnson has been out with a hamstring injury. He hasn’t played since the Week Four loss to the Cowboys. Johnson’s played 10 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps for Carolina this season.

Johnson spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with Buffalo, where he played a rotational role on defense. He’s recorded 2.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits in his career.

Additionally, the Panthers signed running back Jacque Patrick to their practice squad and released receiver Matt Cole from their practice squad.

Panthers activate Darryl Johnson off injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk