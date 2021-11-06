Panthers activate Christian McCaffrey from IR, hope he's able to play in Week 9

Rejoice fantasy managers who had the No. 1 pick, because your star player is back. The Carolina Panthers activated Christian McCaffrey from Injured Reserve on Saturday in hopes he'll play in Week 9, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

McCaffrey initially sustained the injury during the team's Week 3 game against the Houston Texans. McCaffrey injured his hamstring early in that contest, pulling it trying to ran past a defender. Despite losing McCaffrey, the Panthers won the game, 24-9.

It's been all downhill from there. McCaffrey missed five games due to the injury. The Panthers went just 1-4 over that stretch. McCaffrey initially hoped he would return to the lineup sooner, but experienced a setback prior to the team's Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Panthers lost that game 34-28.

McCaffrey went on Injured Reserve following that setback, and was required to miss three games. Week 9 is the earliest McCaffrey could return to action.

The Panthers hope McCaffrey will play Sunday against the New England Patriots, but will make sure he gets through pre-game warmups unscathed before making that decision, according to Rapoport.

Christian McCaffrey might play in Week 9. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chicago Bears might get David Montgomery back in Week 9

McCaffrey isn't the only big-name running back set to return in Week 9. Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery has a "really good chance" to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

#Bears HC Matt Nagy says "there's a really good chance" that RB David Montgomery will be activated and play Monday night vs. Steelers. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) November 6, 2021

Montgomery injured his knee during the team's Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions. Montgomery returned to practice Thursday, paving the way for his return.

In Montgomery's absence, rookie Khalil Herbert performed well. It's assumed Montgomery will get the bulk of the carries once he's back, but Herbert may have worked his way into a limited role when both players are healthy.