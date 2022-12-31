Panthers activate CB Josh Norman, WR Andre Roberts for Week 17

Now, he’s officially, officially back!

As expected and as announced by the team on Saturday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers have elevated cornerback Josh Norman from the practice squad to the active roster. The 11th-year veteran will provide some depth for Sunday’s huge Week 17 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the Panthers will be without their No. 1 corner Jaycee Horn.

On Friday, interim head coach Steve Wilks couldn’t give an exact amount of snaps the 35-year-old Norman will play, but put a soft cap on his availability.

“Really can’t say the number of reps that he will play,” Wilks said. “I know he will probably not exceed 25 max. So the number that he will play, I can’t tell you that.”

Norman last played back on Jan. 30, 2022, when he played eight snaps (all on special teams) for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Panthers have also activated wide receiver and return specialist Andre Roberts. Roberts, who has missed the past 15 games with a knee injury and an illness, was designated to return from injured reserve on Dec. 20.

