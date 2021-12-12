Panthers activate Cameron Erving, Frankie Luvu

Panthers starting left tackle Cameron Erving is expected to return to the lineup Sunday against the Falcons. Carolina activated Erving from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

Erving missed the past three games with a calf injury. He returned to practice this week.

Erving started the first seven games before his injury against the Patriots. Dennis Daley has started the past three games at left tackle.

In seven seasons, with four teams, Erving has appeared in 82 games with 54 starts. He has played guard, tackle and center in his career.

The Panthers also announced they activated outside linebacker Frankie Luvu from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Luvu leads the team in special teams tackles and has a blocked punt and a forced fumble. He also has three fumble recoveries and 1.5 sacks on defense.

The Panthers promoted running back Reggie Bonnafon and offensive lineman Patrick Omameh from the practice squad as standard elevations for Sunday’s game.

