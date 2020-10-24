Panthers activate 2 from practice squad with COVID-19 designations

The Panthers have made a few moves in preparation for tomorrow’s matchup with the Saints. Former Jets kicker Taylor Bertolet has been added to the practice squad to provide some extra depth behind Joey Slye, who is expected to play after being activated from the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. In a pair of corresponding moves, the team activated two other players from the practice squad to the roster as COVID-19 replacements.

Rookie guard Mike Horton and former Eagles wide receiver Marken Michel are the two names that got called up. Neither will count against the active roster though, so the team can still promote two others for tomorrow’s game if they choose.

It’s not hard to see why Horton and Michel were the picks. Carolina is extremely thin at both positions.

The interior of the offensive line is missing backup center/guard Tyler Larsen and guard Michael Schofield, who are on the COVID-19 list. Starting right guard John Miller is also questionable to play with an ankle injury. Miller did not practice on Thursday or Friday, so it’s likely he won’t be in the lineup.

The wide receiver room is also a bit thin right now. Keith Kirkwood is back on the injured reserve list after reinjuring the broken clavicle that kept him out the first five games of the year. No. 3 receiver Curtis Samuel is dinged up, as well. He did not play last week against the Bears and has been limited at practice. Samuel is also questionable.

We probably won’t see either Horton or Michel on the field unless somebody else goes down, but the way things are going that’s a distinct possibility.

