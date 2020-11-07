Panthers activate 2 from practice squad, re-sign 2 others

The Carolina Panthers made several moves this morning, including activating both running back Christian McCaffrey and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos from the injured reserve list. The team also made some changes to their practice squad.

Specifically, two former Philadelphia Eagles have been activated from the practice squad to the active roster: wide receiver Marken Michel and defensive tackle Bruce Hector. Michel and Hector were two of the team’s protected players from being signed by other teams this week. The others were tight end Giovanni Ricci and offensive tackle Matt Kaskey.

Michel was active last Thursday night against the Falcons but only played seven snaps, all on special teams – which was the first live game action of his career. As for Hector, if he’s in the lineup against the Chiefs on Sunday it will be his 12th game in the NFL. So far he’s totaled half a sack and one quarterback hit in limited action. If starting defensive tackle Zach Kerr is ruled out, there’s a chance Hector will backup rookie Bravvion Roy.

To fill those two spots vacated by Hector and Michel, the Panthers brought back two familiar faces. Kicker Taylor Bertolet and offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg have been re-signed to the squad.

