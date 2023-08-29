Panthers acquire WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette in trade with Chiefs

The Carolina Panthers will now have one extra player to part ways with today.

As announced on Tuesday morning, the team has now moved up to an 80-man roster—thanks to a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. The deal has the Panthers acquiring wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette in exchange for a swap of conditional seven-round picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

Smith-Marsette, a Newark, N.J. native, attended the University of Iowa from 2017 to 2020. There, he reeled in 110 passes for 1,615 yards and 13 touchdowns over 43 outings while also laying claim to the 2019 Holiday Bowl Offensive Most Valuable Player honors.

He was then selected in the fifth round of the 2021 draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Smith-Marsette, who has also registered appearances for the Chicago Bears and Chiefs over the past two seasons, has amassed 131 yards and a pair of scores in 16 games.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder was second-leading receiver in the league this preseason, totaling 195 yards with two touchdowns. He also brings some special teams prowess with him to Carolina, having returned 53 kickoffs in college and five in the pros.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire