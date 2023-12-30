Panthers 78, Robert Morris 75: Pair of incredible offensive performances give UWM its first winning streak

UW-Milwaukee guard Kentrell Pullian (4), pictured in the Panthers' previous, set a career high with 29 points against Robert Morris on Friday night.

Kentrell Pullian is finding his stride. So is Erik Pratt. Bart Lundy's team as a whole might very well be, too.

Pullian scored a career-high 28 points and Pratt added 27 points as the Panthers never trailed while pulling out a 78-75 win over Robert Morris in the conference home opener Friday night.

The backcourt duo of Prat and Pullian scored 28 of Milwaukee’s 30 points in the final 14 minutes, completely taking over on the offensive end while the Colonials mounted a fierce comeback.

"It was everything," Lundy said of Pullian and Pratt's outing. "They're both great shooters but they had a lot of success going downhill and staying aggressive. The free throws and the finishes at the rim, that's something that we weren't doing earlier in the year. We would have settled for some threes. Credit to these guys.

Pratt hit four straight free throws on back-to-back possessions inside the final two minutes after the Colonials tied the game at 71-71, the first time the score was even since tipoff. Pullian sank two free throws with 3.4 seconds remaining to push the lead to three.

BOX SCORE: UW-Milwaukee 78, Robert Morris 75

Robert Morris got a relatively clean look off from three-point territory that would have tied the game after a long inbounds pass was caught and shuffled to Josh Corbin, but the guard’s shot from the left wing rimmed off.

For the first time all season, the Panthers won consecutive games.

Both Pullian and Pratt set career highs for scoring in Milwaukee’s last game, an 85-83 overtime win over Chattanooga.

Against the Colonials, Pullian topped his mark by two points thanks to his final-second free throws while Pratt finished two points shy of his 29-point outing a week ago.

"These two are the barometer on our team for where the spirit of our team is," Lundy said.

When Pullian, who was 11 for 13 from the charity stripe on the night, made two free throws with 14 minutes left to push the lead to 50-35, Milwaukee had its largest advantage of the night.

"I feel like it's confidence," Pullian said of his career-best stretch. "I feel like I started out hard this season. You look back and some of the stats and I had a hard start. I just stayed in the gym and my teammates give me the confidence to keep going after my shots."

But Colonials forward Alvaro Folguerias delivered an unbelievable shooting stretch, connecting on 4 three-pointers without a miss over a six-minute stretch, and helped nearly eradicate the deficit to draw Robert Morris within one at 59-58.

The ball stayed in the hands of Pratt and Pullian down the stretch for the Panthers save for an Elijah Jamison pull-up jumper that made it 71-66, Milwaukee.

The Colonials rattled off five straight points over their next two possessions, including a Jackson Last transition three to draw even at 71-all with 1:25 to go.

After a Panthers timeout, Pratt was fouled on a drive to the basket and hit both free throws. Corbin missed a deep three, Pratt was fouled going up for the rebound and made both shots on the other end.

It was just enough to give the Panthers their first conference win, moving them to 1-1 early in the conference season.

They will host Wright State at the Panther Arena on Sunday. The Panthers could potentially have leading scorer BJ Freeman, who has been out since November 25 with an injury, back.

But Freeman's return won't come without another injury concern. Aaron Franklin broke his wrist during practice earlier in the week and will miss a "significant" amount of time, Lundy said.

