Panthers’ 7-round class from NFL.com’s 2023 ‘win-now’ mock draft
The Carolina Panthers are certainly geeked up over their 2023 NFL draft class. But how would they feel about their 2023 “win-now” draft class?
NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter recently (and hypothetically, of course) threw all the league’s active players in a pool and conducted a seven-round mock. The exercise focuses on shaking up the landscape of the sport and building a competitive foundation for each of its teams.
So, with the order based off 2022’s records while working in a snake format, here’s who Reuter had the Panthers coming away with:
Round 1 (Pick No. 9): QB Dak Prescott
Prescott is still a top-10 quarterback when healthy, so the Panthers make him the next passer off the board.
Round 2 (Pick No. 56): DT Dexter Lawrence
Lawrence has become one of the top interior defenders in the league because of his nimble feet and low center of gravity.
Round 3 (Pick No. 73): RB Saquon Barkley
Barkley looked more like himself in 2022, amassing 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 295 carries. Carolina might offset his rushing workload a bit to use his open-field speed as a receiver.
Round 4 (Pick No. 120): CB Tyson Campbell
The former second-round pick came into his own in 2022, so Carolina selects him up to slow down opposing No. 1 receivers.
Round 5 (Pick No. 137): TE Kyle Pitts
After posting 1,026 receiving yards as a rookie, the offensive chess piece struggled a bit in Year 2 before getting injured last November. He is expected to be healthy for camp this summer.
Round 6 (Pick No. 184): LB Khalil Mack
Mack is getting older but still has enough quickness and strength on the edge to be an effective defender.
Round 7 (Pick No. 201): OT Braden Smith
A projected guard coming into the league, Smith has been as solid as they come at right tackle for five seasons.
Panthers selected in mock draft
Round 2 (Pick No. 36): QB Bryce Young (Cincinnati Bengals)
Round 2 (Pick No. 63): LB Brian Burns (Houston Texans)
Round 5 (Pick No. 133): RB Miles Sanders (Denver Broncos)
Round 5 (Pick No. 145): DT Derrick Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Round 5 (Pick No. 153): CB Jaycee Horn (Jacksonville Jaguars)
Round 6 (Pick No. 166): QB Andy Dalton (Dallas Cowboys)
Final grade?
