Panthers’ 7-round class from NFL.com’s 2023 ‘win-now’ mock draft

The Carolina Panthers are certainly geeked up over their 2023 NFL draft class. But how would they feel about their 2023 “win-now” draft class?

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter recently (and hypothetically, of course) threw all the league’s active players in a pool and conducted a seven-round mock. The exercise focuses on shaking up the landscape of the sport and building a competitive foundation for each of its teams.

So, with the order based off 2022’s records while working in a snake format, here’s who Reuter had the Panthers coming away with:

Round 1 (Pick No. 9): QB Dak Prescott

Prescott is still a top-10 quarterback when healthy, so the Panthers make him the next passer off the board.

Round 2 (Pick No. 56): DT Dexter Lawrence

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrence has become one of the top interior defenders in the league because of his nimble feet and low center of gravity.

Round 3 (Pick No. 73): RB Saquon Barkley

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Barkley looked more like himself in 2022, amassing 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 295 carries. Carolina might offset his rushing workload a bit to use his open-field speed as a receiver.

Round 4 (Pick No. 120): CB Tyson Campbell

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The former second-round pick came into his own in 2022, so Carolina selects him up to slow down opposing No. 1 receivers.

Round 5 (Pick No. 137): TE Kyle Pitts

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After posting 1,026 receiving yards as a rookie, the offensive chess piece struggled a bit in Year 2 before getting injured last November. He is expected to be healthy for camp this summer.

Round 6 (Pick No. 184): LB Khalil Mack

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mack is getting older but still has enough quickness and strength on the edge to be an effective defender.

Round 7 (Pick No. 201): OT Braden Smith

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

A projected guard coming into the league, Smith has been as solid as they come at right tackle for five seasons.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire