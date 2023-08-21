Panthers’ 53-man roster projection entering Week 3 of the preseason

With one preseason contest remaining for the Carolina Panthers, let’s try to play the numbers game.

Here, after Friday night’s loss to the New York Giants, is our current projection for the team’s initial 53-man roster.

Quarterbacks (3)

In: Matt Corral, Andy Dalton, Bryce Young

Out: Jake Luton

The only question mark here is, of course, Corral. He’ll have to prove he’s worth keeping—either as a trade chip or as a developmental passer who becomes a more valuable trade chip.

Running backs (3)

In: Raheem Blackshear, Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders

Out: Spencer Brown, Camerun Peoples

Head coach Frank Reich seems far from worried about the injuries to Sanders and Hubbard. So, it’s Blackshear—who can also serve as a returner—as the third and final piece to the backfield.

Wide receivers (6)

In: DJ Chark, Terrace Marshall Jr., Jonathan Mingo, Laviska Shenault Jr., Shi Smith, Adam Thielen

Out: Gary Jennings, C.J. Sanders, Javon Wims, Derek Wright, Josh Vann

Injured reserve: Damiere Byrd

With Byrd out of the picture, Smith has made a run at the sixth spot in the room. He’s reeled in five balls for a team-leading 79 yards this preseason and, like Blackshear, has some capability on special teams.

Tight ends (3)

In: Hayden Hurst, Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble

Out: Giovanni Ricci, Stephen Sullivan

Many fans may be wondering who, between Ricci and Sullivan, captures the fourth seat. Well, how about neither?

Ricci hasn’t been particularly great and Sullivan has been sidelined for preseason action. With the need for numbers elsewhere on the roster, the Panthers could very well just carry three tight ends into the regular season.

Offensive linemen (9)

In: Bradley Bozeman, Brady Christensen, Ikem Ekwonu, Cameron Erving, Nash Jensen, Cade Mays, Justin McCray, Taylor Moton, Chandler Zavala

Out: Deonte Brown, Larnel Coleman, J.D. DiRenzo, Ricky Lee, Michael Jordan, Sam Tecklenburg

Injured reserve: Austin Corbett

Remember when we said that numbers are needed elsewhere on the roster? Yeah, here’s one of those areas.

Offensive line depth is a league-wide problem, including for this Corbett-less front. And with the right guard competition still not having a clear favorite, the Panthers may not want to risk putting Jensen—who’s had a standout summer—on waivers right now.

Defensive linemen (5)

In: Henry Anderson, Derrick Brown, Marquan McCall, Shy Tuttle, DeShawn Williams

Out: Antwuan Jackson, Taylor Stallworth, Nick Thurman, LaBryan Ray, Raequan Williams

Williams—Raequan, that is—is another one of Carolina’s summer standouts. But his performances might not be enough to warrant carrying six frontmen on this particular defense.

Outside linebackers (6)

In: Amaré Barno, Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, Marquis Haynes Sr., Justin Houston, DJ Johnson

Out: Kobe Jones, Eku Leota, Jordan Thomas

The numbers are more useful for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero here, with the pass rushers. Even with the addition of Justin Houston, he’ll be looking to run a fresh rotation off the edge.

To do so, they’ll need some extra firepower—something Barno has given them in exhibition play.

Inside linebackers (4)

In: Kamu Grugier-Hill, Deion Jones, Frankie Luvu, Shaq Thompson

Out: Ace Eley, Bumper Pool, Brandon Smith, Chandler Wooten

Once thin, the middle of Carolina’s defense is looking awfully solid.

The free-agent signings of the former Pro Bowler in Jones and the playmaking machine of the summer in Grugier-Hill should have the Panthers feeling pretty good about this spot.

Cornerbacks (6)

In: Jeremy Chinn, CJ Henderson, Troy Hill, Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, Keith Taylor Jr.

Out: Greg Mabin, Mac McCain III, Herb Miller, Mark Milton, Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, Rejzohn Wright

Welcome to the show, Mr. Hill.

Sunday night’s addition of the ninth-year veteran, who has experience working with Evero and secondary coach Jonathan Cooley, gets him the nod over Thomas-Oliver III.

Safeties (5)

In: Vonn Bell, Sam Franklin Jr., Jammie Robinson, Eric Rowe, Xavier Woods

Out: Collin Duncan, Josh Thomas

Rowe can also play cornerback if needed. That versatility may help him out.

Specialists (3)

In: JJ Jansen, Johnny Hekker, Eddy Piñeiro

Out: Matthew Wright

As long as Piñeiro shakes off his groin injury, there’s nothing to think about here.

