Panthers have 4th-shortest travel schedule in 2023
Tepper Sports & Entertainment is going to save a lot of time and money on travel accommodations this season.
Before the NFL’s official schedule release on Thursday night, Bookies.com senior betting analyst Bill Speros did a bit of mapping out—totaling up the linear travel mileage for each team’s 2023 quest. And luckily for the Carolina Panthers, they won’t have to be on the road and in the air for too long this upcoming season—as they have the fourth-shortest combined path.
Here’s how the whole league breaks down:
Total Mileage
31,600
29,958
27,110
26,332
26,102
25,442
25,126
24,156
23,764
23,299
11. Dallas Cowboys
22,620
12. New York Giants
22,614
21,546
14. Denver Broncos
19,930
15. Buffalo Bills
19,028
16. Atlanta Falcons
18,228
17,549
17,498
19. Tennessee Titans
17,022
16,854
16,525
16,403
23. Houston Texans
15,262
24. Cleveland Browns
14,792
14,490
26. New York Jets
14,282
27. Detroit Lions
13,923
13,226
29. Carolina Panthers
12,357
30. Chicago Bears
12,253
11,956
11,942
Carolina also has the sixth-easiest strength of schedule. So, yeah, not a bad year to ease in a new coaching staff and a rookie quarterback.
