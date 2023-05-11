Panthers have 4th-shortest travel schedule in 2023

Tepper Sports & Entertainment is going to save a lot of time and money on travel accommodations this season.

Before the NFL’s official schedule release on Thursday night, Bookies.com senior betting analyst Bill Speros did a bit of mapping out—totaling up the linear travel mileage for each team’s 2023 quest. And luckily for the Carolina Panthers, they won’t have to be on the road and in the air for too long this upcoming season—as they have the fourth-shortest combined path.

Here’s how the whole league breaks down:

Carolina also has the sixth-easiest strength of schedule. So, yeah, not a bad year to ease in a new coaching staff and a rookie quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire