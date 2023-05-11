Panthers have 4th-shortest travel schedule in 2023

Tepper Sports & Entertainment is going to save a lot of time and money on travel accommodations this season.

Before the NFL’s official schedule release on Thursday night, Bookies.com senior betting analyst Bill Speros did a bit of mapping out—totaling up the linear travel mileage for each team’s 2023 quest. And luckily for the Carolina Panthers, they won’t have to be on the road and in the air for too long this upcoming season—as they have the fourth-shortest combined path.

Here’s how the whole league breaks down:

Total Mileage

1. Seattle Seahawks

31,600

2. San Francisco 49ers

29,958

3. Miami Dolphins

27,110

4. Los Angeles Rams

26,332

5. Los Angeles Chargers

26,102

6. Baltimore Ravens

25,442

7. Arizona Cardinals

25,126

8. Kansas City Chiefs

24,156

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23,764

10. New England Patriots

23,299

11. Dallas Cowboys

22,620

12. New York Giants

22,614

13. Las Vegas Raiders

21,546

14. Denver Broncos

19,930

15. Buffalo Bills

19,028

16. Atlanta Falcons

18,228

17. Philadelphia Eagles

17,549

18. Washington Commanders

17,498

19. Tennessee Titans

17,022

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

16,854

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

16,525

22. Indianapolis Colts

16,403

23. Houston Texans

15,262

24. Cleveland Browns

14,792

25. New Orleans Saints

14,490

26. New York Jets

14,282

27. Detroit Lions

13,923

28. Minnesota Vikings

13,226

29. Carolina Panthers

12,357

30. Chicago Bears

12,253

31. Green Bay Packers

11,956

32. Cincinnati Bengals

11,942

Carolina also has the sixth-easiest strength of schedule. So, yeah, not a bad year to ease in a new coaching staff and a rookie quarterback.

