Panthers have 3 players with deferred signing bonus payments due today

Three Carolina Panthers players are due deferred signing bonus payments today.

Here’s a review of who’s getting paid, according to Field Yates at ESPN.

QB Teddy Bridgewater: $7.5 million

Bridgewater is entering the second year of the highly-regrettable three-year, $63 million contract he signed last March. Despite some promising flashes in the middle of the season, Bridgewater disappointed as a whole and bombed down the stretch. He finished the 2020 campaign with more turnovers (17) than touchdown passes (15).

Since then, the Panthers have been trying to get an upgrade at QB and remain fixated on trading for Deshaun Watson despite his mounting legal troubles. Cutting Bridgewater never would have made any real sense due to the structure of his contract. If they can’t trade him in the next month, odds are he will still be on the team in 2021 even if Carolina drafts a quarterback.

RB Christian McCaffrey: $7.5 million

It was also a rough year for the team’s star running back for entirely different reasons. When he was on the field McCaffrey was brilliant as per usual, but he was only healthy for three games due to a variety of different injuries – worst of all a high ankle sprain that put him on injured reserve for six weeks. He remains the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL and has five seasons left on the huge extension he signed April 16 last year.

WR Robby Anderson: $4 million

Carolina’s 2020 free agent class was pretty awful in general. One nice exception to the rule was Anderson, who continued producing as a deep threat like he did with the Jets but also proved he can do a lot more.

Anderson caught 95 passes and totaled 1,096 receiving yards – both career highs. His catch rate improved dramatically, jumping from 54.2% his last year in New York to 69.9% with the Panthers. (His career average is 58.3%). Anderson has one more year left on his contract and has a $12 million cap number in 2021. The Panthers should consider extending him.

