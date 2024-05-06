Panthers 2nd-round pick Jonathon Brooks named top ‘instant impact rookie’

Success in the NFL isn’t always like instant grits. But there’s one Carolina Panthers rookie, at least according to CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso, that could get cooking right away.

Trapasso recently ranked his top “instant impact rookies,” a list of 10 2024 draft picks who are primed to make their presence known this very season. In at No. 5 is running back Jonathon Brooks, whom the Panthers took with the 46th overall selection:

I didn’t have Brooks graded as a top three running back in this class. However, I was in the minority with that take. Beyond that, I will admit Brooks has feature-back size, speed, power and plus cutting capabilities. He’s built to run between the tackles, and once medically cleared, handle a full workload. That’s precisely what he’s going to do in Carolina, with only Chuba Hubbard ahead of him on the running back depth chart. He’s in a glorious situation to handle feature-back duties. Instantly. And while I don’t envision the Panthers’ offensive line to routinely bulldoze the fronts it faces, at least GM Dan Morgan prioritized the blocking unit this offseason, signing guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis.

Brooks was making one heck of an impact for the University of Texas in 2023, as he rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns through just 11 games. Unfortunately, that 11th game saw the back tear his ACL—ending the phenomenal junior campaign in mid-November.

But, in a bit of encouraging news, Brooks recently said he believes he’ll be ready for training camp.

“Honestly, as far as rehab goes, it’s good,” Brooks said after being selected by Carolina. “I’m out there, I’m running, I’m about to start cutting. So I’m progressing well. I’m right on track on where I need to be. For me to get back to camp, it’s also just a blessing. I feel like this injury’s a blessing from God just being that it gives me a chance to focus on a lot of other things.

“As bad as it is, it’s the best-case scenario. I just only tore my ACL and it was a complete tear. It’s great, I can’t wait to get back out there and just can’t wait to keep playing football.”

Well, when he does, it might be instant impact football.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire