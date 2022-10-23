Panthers 21, Bucs 3: Instant analysis of Tampa Bay’s ugly loss

For the second week in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a shocking defeat to a seemingly inferior opponent, falling 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Here’s everything that went wrong for the Bucs, what went right, and what it means for Tampa Bay moving forward:

What Went Wrong

Where do we start?

On the third play of the game, Tom Brady launched a perfect deep ball to a wide-open Mike Evans, who was streaking across the field all by himself after his defender fell to the ground. Unfortunately, the ball also fell to the ground after it bounced on Evans’ hands, and with it went all of Tampa Bay’s energy.

It was all downhill from there for the Bucs, who didn’t touch the scoreboard until a field goal in the fourth quarter to avoid the added embarrassment of a shutout. Brady and the offense couldn’t move the ball consistently, despite facing a Panthers defense that was missing Jeremy Chinn and Jaycee Horn.

The ground game was useless (again), and the play-calling was boring and predictable (again).

Two days after trading away Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers still racked up 171 yards rushing on the Bucs, averaging 6.4 yards per carry with the terrifying tandem of Chuba Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman. The Tampa Bay defense once again made a replacement-level quarterback look like a Pro Bowler, as PJ Walker looked far more comfortable than Brady did all game long.

For the third straight game, the Bucs failed to force a turnover on defense, and their big-name players on that side of the ball simply didn’t impact the game. Losing Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to a concussion in the third quarter didn’t help, as an already banged-up secondary got even thinner.

What Went Right

Nothing.

Well, almost.

Evans bounced back from his painful drop to post 96 yards on nine receptions. Rookies Cade Otton and Rachaad White showed flashes of potential.

Kicker Ryan Succop nailed his only field goal, and rookie punter Jake Camarda might have been Tampa Bay’s best offensive weapon of the day.

Yep, pretty embarrassing.

The Bottom Line

This is rock bottom for the Bucs, who are quickly seeing Super Bowl hopes turn into draft-slot watching. They don’t have much time to lick their wounds, either, with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens coming to Tampa on Thursday night.

At this point, the only way the Bucs will make the playoffs is if the rest of the NFC South stays as bad as it’s been so far this season. A losing record might still give Tampa Bay a home playoff game.

If they can’t beat the Panthers, it’s worth wondering how many games the Bucs are capable of winning this season.

