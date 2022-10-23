Panthers 21, Bucs 3: Everything you need to know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit rock bottom Sunday with another crushing road loss, this time falling 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s embarrassing defeat:

Final Score: Panthers 21, Bucs 3

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Keys to the Game

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

No Offense

Tampa Bay’s offensive struggles hit a new low Sunday, as they failed to score a single touchdown, and barely avoided a shutout against a banged-up Panthers defense. The ground game was nonexistent again, and the passing game was inconsistent at best, missing tons of opportunities all game long.

No CMC, No Problem

The Bucs struggled to stop the run yet again, giving up 171 yards on the ground, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Making that number even more embarrassing is the fact that just two days ago, the Panthers traded away star running back Christian McCaffrey, only to gash the Bucs repeatedly with a combination of Chuba Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman.

Banged-Up Bucs

Tampa Bay headed into the game with a long list of key injuries, and things didn’t get much better throughout the day. After starting the game without three of their top defensive backs, the Bucs lost Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to a concussion in the third quarter. Even practice squad call-up Anthony Chesley suffered a hamstring injury, and couldn’t finish the game, and backup linebacker K.J. Britt left the game on a cart in the fourth quarter.

It was over when...

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers quarterback PJ Walker hit tight end Tommy Tremble for a 29-yard touchdown with just under 10 minutes remaining in the game, stretching Carolina’s lead to 21-3, and ending any hope of the Bucs comeback.

Players of the Game

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

WR Mike Evans

9 receptions, 96 yards

TE Cade Otton

4 receptions, 64 yards

P Jake Camarda

6 punts, 279 yards, 46.5 average, 2 inside 20

K Ryan Succop

1/1 FG, 3 points

Rock Bottom

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

For the second straight week, the Bucs lost despite being heavy favorites over one of the worst teams in the league. While last week’s 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers might have seemed like the worst of the season for Tampa Bay, they took things to a new low Sunday, getting blown out by a division rival who appeared to be tanking after trading away their star player.

What's Next?

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The Bucs (3-4) don’t have much time to dwell on the loss, and they’ll head back home to host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) in front of a national audience Thursday night.

