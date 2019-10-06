Panthers up 21-17 on Jaguars at half

The Panthers are leading the Jaguars at halftime, but a few familiar problems are back in the first half.

The Panthers lead 21-17 at the break, but they’ve held their breath through injuries and more fumbles by quarterback Kyle Allen.

Allen coughed up another fumble, which was recovered by a teammate. It was just sixth of the last three games, losing four of them. He also had another wiped out by a penalty, as his ball security’s a serious concern as long as he’s replacing Cam Newton.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Panthers are surviving it thanks to an opportunistic defense.

Rookie outside linebacker Brian Burns scooped up a Gardner Minshew fumble (caused by a Mario Addison sack) and returned it for a touchdown, continuing a brilliant rookie season for the first-rounder. Burns had 2.5 sacks in the first four games and has blocked a pair of kicks.

He left the game briefly after apparently aggravating a wrist injury, though he was able to get back into the game. He was one of 14 Panthers on the injury report to begin last week.