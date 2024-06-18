Panthers 2024 training camp reporting dates announced

The Carolina Panthers have about one month to soak in their summer vacation.

Training camp reporting dates were officially announced on Tuesday. For the Panthers, who will be hosting their sessions at the practice facilities across from Bank of America Stadium, rookies are set to show on Friday, July 19 with veterans following up on Tuesday, July 23.

After holding their camps at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. for nearly 30 years, the squad is sticking at home in 2024. Team president Kristi Coleman previously commented on the change in an official statement back in December:

“We’re excited to hold training camp at our facility in Charlotte. We appreciate Wofford and the Spartanburg community for their hospitality over the years. We are dedicated to the fans in South Carolina, and we will continue to bring fan and community events to the state.”

The team is expected to work out on their practice fields located on Cedar Street.

On Monday, Charlotte City Council unanimously approved the organization’s rezoning application for the facility—which includes a new field house amongst its proposed upgrades.

