Panthers 2024 schedule released: Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs highlight home slate
The Carolina Panthers will kick off their first campaign under new head coach Dave Canales on Sunday, Sept. 8 on the road against the New Orleans Saints.
The NFL released the regular-season schedules for all 32 teams on Wednesday.
The Panthers’ schedule features exciting road matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos. The team will also host the likes of the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals at Bank of America Stadium this season.
Also, as previously reported, the Panthers will also host the New York Giants at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Sunday, Nov. 10. The Panthers, as of now, will not have a prime time game this season, barring a later-season flex by the NFL.
Here is a break down of the three-game preseason schedule:
Preseason Week 1
Opponent: @ New England Patriots
Time/Date: TBD
Location: Gillette Stadium
Preseason Week 2
Opponent: vs. New York Jets
Time/Date: TBD
Location: Bank of America Stadium
Preseason Week 3
Opponent: @ Buffalo Bills
Time/Date: TBD
Location: Highmark Stadium
Here is a break down the Panthers’ entire 17-game regular-season schedule:
Week 1
Opponent: @ New Orleans Saints
Time/Date: 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8
Location: Caesars Superdome
Week 2
Opponent: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Time/Date: 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15
Location: Bank of America Stadium
Week 3
Opponent: @ Las Vegas Raiders
Time/Date: 4:05 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22
Location: Allegiant Stadium
Week 4
Opponent: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Time/Date: 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29
Location: Bank of America Stadium
Week 5
Opponent: @ Chicago Bears
Time/Date: 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6
Location: Soldier Field
Week 6
Opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Time/Date: 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13
Location: Bank of America Stadium
Week 7
Opponent: @ Washington Commanders
Time/Date: 4:05 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20
Location: Commanders Field
Week 8
Opponent: @ Denver Broncos
Time/Date: 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27
Location: Empower Field at Mile High
Week 9
Opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints
Time/Date: 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3
Location: Bank of America Stadium
Week 10
Opponent: vs. New York Giants (NFL International Series)
Time/Date: 9:30 a.m. (in Charlotte), Sunday, Nov. 10
Location: Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany
Week 11
BYE WEEK
Week 12
Opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Time/Date: 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24
Location: Bank of America Stadium
Week 13
Opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Time/Date: 4:05 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1
Location: Bank of America Stadium
Week 14
Opponent: @ Philadelphia Eagles
Time/Date: 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8
Location: Lincoln Financial Field
Week 15
Opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Time/Date: 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15
Location: Bank of America Stadium
Week 16
Opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Time/Date: 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22
Location: Bank of America Stadium
Week 17
Opponent: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Time/Date: 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29
Location: Raymond James Stadium
Week 18
Opponent: @ Atlanta Falcons
Time/Date: TBD
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium