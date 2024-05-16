Panthers 2024 schedule released: Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs highlight home slate

The Carolina Panthers will kick off their first campaign under new head coach Dave Canales on Sunday, Sept. 8 on the road against the New Orleans Saints.

The NFL released the regular-season schedules for all 32 teams on Wednesday.

The Panthers’ schedule features exciting road matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos. The team will also host the likes of the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals at Bank of America Stadium this season.

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales, left, demonstrates dropping back with the ball to quarterback Bryce Young, right, during the team’s voluntary minicamp practice on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Also, as previously reported, the Panthers will also host the New York Giants at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Sunday, Nov. 10. The Panthers, as of now, will not have a prime time game this season, barring a later-season flex by the NFL.

Here is a break down of the three-game preseason schedule:

Preseason Week 1

Opponent: @ New England Patriots

Time/Date: TBD

Location: Gillette Stadium

Preseason Week 2

Opponent: vs. New York Jets

Time/Date: TBD

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Preseason Week 3

Opponent: @ Buffalo Bills

Time/Date: TBD

Location: Highmark Stadium

Here is a break down the Panthers’ entire 17-game regular-season schedule:

Week 1

Opponent: @ New Orleans Saints

Time/Date: 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8

Location: Caesars Superdome

Week 2

Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

Time/Date: 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Week 3

Opponent: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Time/Date: 4:05 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22

Location: Allegiant Stadium

Week 4

Opponent: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Time/Date: 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Week 5

Opponent: @ Chicago Bears

Time/Date: 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6

Location: Soldier Field

Week 6

Opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Time/Date: 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9), right, greets Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30)at the Bank of America Stadium before the game against the Green Bay Packers in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Week 7

Opponent: @ Washington Commanders

Time/Date: 4:05 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20

Location: Commanders Field

Week 8

Opponent: @ Denver Broncos

Time/Date: 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27

Location: Empower Field at Mile High

Week 9

Opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints

Time/Date: 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Week 10

Opponent: vs. New York Giants (NFL International Series)

Time/Date: 9:30 a.m. (in Charlotte), Sunday, Nov. 10

Location: Allianz Arena

Week 11

BYE WEEK

Carolina Panthers draft pick Xavier Legette holds a jersey at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Week 12

Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs

Time/Date: 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Week 13

Opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time/Date: 4:05 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Week 14

Opponent: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Time/Date: 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8

Location: Lincoln Financial Field

Week 15

Opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Time/Date: 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown smiles at his teammates following a series against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during second-quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Week 16

Opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Time/Date: 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Week 17

Opponent: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time/Date: 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29

Location: Raymond James Stadium

Week 18

Opponent: @ Atlanta Falcons

Time/Date: TBD

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium