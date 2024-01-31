Advertisement

Panthers 2024 coaching staff tracker

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

The turnover has begun.

Less than a week after the Carolina Panthers named Dave Canales their new head coach, the organization started up the reconstruction of their staff. The opening additions came on Tuesday—with the hirings of a handful of offensive assistants.

So, before we all get lost in the shuffle, keep it here as we track who’s in (and who’s out) from the Carolina sideline.

Head coach: Dave Canales

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Assistant head coach/run game coordinator: Harold Goodwin

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs coach: Bernie Parmalee

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receivers coach: Rob Moore

The Tennessean
The Tennessean

Offensive line coach: Joe Gilbert

Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

Who's out?

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

