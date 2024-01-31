Panthers 2024 coaching staff tracker
The turnover has begun.
Less than a week after the Carolina Panthers named Dave Canales their new head coach, the organization started up the reconstruction of their staff. The opening additions came on Tuesday—with the hirings of a handful of offensive assistants.
So, before we all get lost in the shuffle, keep it here as we track who’s in (and who’s out) from the Carolina sideline.
Head coach: Dave Canales
Assistant head coach/run game coordinator: Harold Goodwin
Running backs coach: Bernie Parmalee
Wide receivers coach: Rob Moore
Offensive line coach: Joe Gilbert
Who's out?
Frank Reich (head coach)
Chris Tabor (interim head coach/special teams coordinator)
Thomas Brown (offensive coordinator)
Duce Staley (assistant head coach/running backs coach)
Josh McCown (quarterbacks coach)
Shawn Jefferson (wide receivers coach)
James Campen (offensive line coach)
Parks Frazier (passing game coordinator)
