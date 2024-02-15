Who’s out and who’s in for the Panthers’ 2024 coaching staff

The Carolina Panthers put the bow on their new coaching staff this afternoon.

As announced on Thursday, the team has hired five new coaches and retained 13 more. Per the official release, the moves have now rounded out the sideline staff for the upcoming season.

So, what did the turnover ultimately look like in the end?

Here are the coaching positions that underwent a change for Carolina going into 2024:

Head coach

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Out: Frank Reich/Chris Tabor

In: Dave Canales

Offensive coordinator

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Out: Thomas Brown

In: Brad Idzik

Special teams coordinator

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Out: Chris Tabor

In: Tracy Smith

Assistant head coach

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Out: Duce Staley

In: Harold Goodwin (also run game coordinator)

Passing game coordinator

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Out: Parks Frazier

In: Nathan Carroll

Quarterbacks coach

Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons

Out: Josh McCown

In: Will Harriger

Running backs coach

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Out: Duce Staley

In: Bernie Parmalee

Wide receivers coach

The Tennesseean

Out: Shawn Jefferson

In: Rob Moore

Tight ends coach

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Out: John Lilly

In: Pat McPherson

Offensive line coach

Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

Out: James Campen

In: Joe Gilbert

Assistant offensive line coach

Out: Robert Kugler

In: Keli’i Kekuewa

