Who’s out and who’s in for the Panthers’ 2024 coaching staff
The Carolina Panthers put the bow on their new coaching staff this afternoon.
As announced on Thursday, the team has hired five new coaches and retained 13 more. Per the official release, the moves have now rounded out the sideline staff for the upcoming season.
So, what did the turnover ultimately look like in the end?
Here are the coaching positions that underwent a change for Carolina going into 2024:
Head coach
Out: Frank Reich/Chris Tabor
In: Dave Canales
Offensive coordinator
Out: Thomas Brown
In: Brad Idzik
Special teams coordinator
Out: Chris Tabor
In: Tracy Smith
Assistant head coach
Out: Duce Staley
In: Harold Goodwin (also run game coordinator)
Passing game coordinator
Out: Parks Frazier
In: Nathan Carroll
Quarterbacks coach
Out: Josh McCown
In: Will Harriger
Running backs coach
Out: Duce Staley
In: Bernie Parmalee
Wide receivers coach
Out: Shawn Jefferson
In: Rob Moore
Tight ends coach
Out: John Lilly
In: Pat McPherson
Offensive line coach
Out: James Campen
In: Joe Gilbert
Assistant offensive line coach
Out: Robert Kugler
In: Keli’i Kekuewa
