Panthers’ 2023 preseason opponents revealed

The regular-season schedule wasn’t the only revelation for the NFL on Thursday night. We now also know who will be locking up with who during preseason play.

Here are the Carolina Panthers’ exhibition opponents for the upcoming 2023 campaign.

Week 1: New York Jets (Home)

Date: TBD

Week 2: New York Giants (Away)

Date: TBD

Week 3: Detroit Lions (Home)

Date: Sunday, Aug. 27 (8:00 p.m. ET)

