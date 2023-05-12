Panthers’ 2023 preseason opponents revealed
The regular-season schedule wasn’t the only revelation for the NFL on Thursday night. We now also know who will be locking up with who during preseason play.
Here are the Carolina Panthers’ exhibition opponents for the upcoming 2023 campaign.
Week 1: New York Jets (Home)
Date: TBD
Week 2: New York Giants (Away)
Date: TBD
Week 3: Detroit Lions (Home)
Date: Sunday, Aug. 27 (8:00 p.m. ET)
