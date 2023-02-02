Panthers 2023 offensive coordinator search tracker

Now that the Carolina Panthers have their head coach in the bag, it’s time to collect some coordinators. And since we’ve already starting tracking defensive candidates, it’s only fair we show some love to the other side of the ball.

Join us as we track every offensive coordinator candidate for Frank Reich and his Panthers.

Duce Staley

Status: Joining staff

NFL experience:

2021-2022: Detroit Lions (assistant head coach, running backs coach)

2011-2010: Philadelphia Eagles (assistant head coach, running backs coach, special teams quality control coach)

Jim Bob Cooter

Status: Requested interview

NFL experience:

2022: Jacksonville Jaguars (passing game coordinator)

2021: Philadelphia Eagles (offensive consultant)

2019-2020: New York Jets (running backs coach)

2014-2018: Detroit Lions (offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach)

2013: Denver Broncos (offensive assistant)

2012: Kansas City Chiefs (offensive quality control coach)

2011: Indianapolis Colts (offensive assistant)

