Panthers 2023 defensive coordinator search tracker
Well, it’s time to start tracking more than just potential head coaches for the Carolina Panthers.
Here’s our running tally of every candidate to pop up in the team’s search for a new defensive coordinator.
Marquand Manuel
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Interview requested
NFL experience:
2021-2022: New York Jets (safeties coach)
2020: Philadelphia Eagles (defensive backs coach)
2015-2018: Atlanta Falcons (defensive coordinator, secondary coach, assistant secondary coach)
2012-2014: Seattle Seahawks (assistant secondary coach, defensive assistant, assistant special teams coach)
Vic Fangio
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Interviewed
NFL experience:
2022: Philadelphia Eagles (defensive consultant)
2019-2021: Denver Broncos (head coach)
2015-2018: Chicago Bears (defensive coordinator)
2011-2014: San Francisco 49ers (defensive coordinator)
2006-2009: Baltimore Ravens (linebackers coach, special assistant to head coach, defensive assistant)
2002-2005: Houston Texans (defensive coordinator)
1999-2001: Indianapolis Colts (defensive coordinator)
1995-1998: Carolina Panthers (defensive coordinator)
1986-1994: New Orleans Saints (linebackers coach)
Kris Richard
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Interview requested
NFL experience:
2021-2022: New Orleans Saints (co-defensive coordinator, secondary coach, defensive backs coach)
2018-2019: Dallas Cowboys (defensive backs coach, passing game coordinator)
2010-2017: Seattle Seahawks (defensive coordinator, defensive backs coach, cornerbacks coach, assistant defensive backs coach)
[listicle id=666366]