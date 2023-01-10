Panthers 2023 coaching search tracker
The search for a new head coach has begun for the Carolina Panthers.
Keep it right here as we track every potential candidate who pops up for the opening.
Steve Wilks
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Will interview (Jan. 10)
Past NFL experience:
2022: Carolina Panthers (interim head coach, defensive passing game coordinator, secondary coach)
2019: Cleveland Browns (defensive coordinator)
2018: Arizona Cardinals (head coach)
2012-2017: Carolina Panthers (assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, defensive backs coach)
2009-2011: San Diego Chargers (defensive backs coach)
2006-2008: Chicago Bears (defensive backs coach)
Jim Caldwell
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Interviewed (Jan. 9)
Past NFL experience:
2019: Miami Dolphins (assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach)
2014-2017: Detroit Lions (head coach)
2012-2013: Baltimore Ravens (offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach)
2002-2011: Indianapolis Colts (head coach, assistant head coach, quarterbacks coach)
2001: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (quarterbacks coach)
Frank Reich
Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Will interview
Past NFL experience:
2018-2022: Indianapolis Colts (head coach)
2016-2017: Philadelphia Eagles (offensive coordinator)
2013-2015: San Diego Chargers (offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach)
2012: Arizona Cardinals (wide receivers coach)
2006-2011: Indianapolis Colts (wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach, offensive coaching staff assistant, coaching intern)
Shane Steichen
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Interview requested
Past NFL experience:
2021-2022: Philadelphia Eagles (offensive coordinator)
2014-2020: San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, offensive quality control coach)
2013: Cleveland Browns (offensive quality control coach)
2011-2012: San Diego Chargers (defensive assistant)
Ben Johnson
Detroit Free Press
Status: Interview requested
Past NFL experience:
2019-2022: Detroit Lions (offensive coordinator, tight ends coach, offensive quality control coach)
2012-2018: Miami Dolphins (wide receivers coach, assistant wide receivers coach, tight ends coach, assistant quarterbacks coach, offensive assistant)
Ken Dorsey
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Interview requested
Past NFL experience:
2019-2022: Buffalo Bills (offensive coordinator, passing game coordinator, quarterbacks coach)
2013-2017: Carolina Panthers (quarterbacks coach)
