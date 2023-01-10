Panthers 2023 coaching search tracker

The search for a new head coach has begun for the Carolina Panthers.

Keep it right here as we track every potential candidate who pops up for the opening.

Steve Wilks

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Will interview (Jan. 10)

Past NFL experience:

2022: Carolina Panthers (interim head coach, defensive passing game coordinator, secondary coach)

2019: Cleveland Browns (defensive coordinator)

2018: Arizona Cardinals (head coach)

2012-2017: Carolina Panthers (assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, defensive backs coach)

2009-2011: San Diego Chargers (defensive backs coach)

2006-2008: Chicago Bears (defensive backs coach)

Jim Caldwell

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Interviewed (Jan. 9)

Past NFL experience:

2019: Miami Dolphins (assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach)

2014-2017: Detroit Lions (head coach)

2012-2013: Baltimore Ravens (offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach)

2002-2011: Indianapolis Colts (head coach, assistant head coach, quarterbacks coach)

2001: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (quarterbacks coach)

Frank Reich

Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Will interview

Past NFL experience:

2018-2022: Indianapolis Colts (head coach)

2016-2017: Philadelphia Eagles (offensive coordinator)

2013-2015: San Diego Chargers (offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach)

2012: Arizona Cardinals (wide receivers coach)

2006-2011: Indianapolis Colts (wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach, offensive coaching staff assistant, coaching intern)

Shane Steichen

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Interview requested

Past NFL experience:

2021-2022: Philadelphia Eagles (offensive coordinator)

2014-2020: San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, offensive quality control coach)

2013: Cleveland Browns (offensive quality control coach)

2011-2012: San Diego Chargers (defensive assistant)

Ben Johnson

Detroit Free Press

Status: Interview requested

Past NFL experience:

2019-2022: Detroit Lions (offensive coordinator, tight ends coach, offensive quality control coach)

2012-2018: Miami Dolphins (wide receivers coach, assistant wide receivers coach, tight ends coach, assistant quarterbacks coach, offensive assistant)

Story continues

Ken Dorsey

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Interview requested

Past NFL experience:

2019-2022: Buffalo Bills (offensive coordinator, passing game coordinator, quarterbacks coach)

2013-2017: Carolina Panthers (quarterbacks coach)

[listicle id=666115]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire