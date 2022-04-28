Panthers 2022 mock draft 7.0: Our final predictions edition

We come bearing gifts for you, the Carolina Panthers faithful, here on NFL Draft Day Eve. It’s our last mock draft of the season!

So get ready to open up our final projections, as long as general manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule keep their picks, for the team’s 2022 draft.

Pick No. 6 (First round): Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Somehow, we’ve gotten to the point where the Panthers—at the sixth overall pick—have the best offensive lineman in the class available to them. How?

Well, we could see any combination of edge rushers Travon Walker, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson and/or cornerbacks Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. occupy the top four spots in the order. That may leave fellow hog molly Ikem Ekwonu—who’s a better fit for the New York Giants—at No. 5, then Neal for Carolina.

And, of course, they shouldn’t think twice about the Alabama big man . . . unless they really want a certain quarterback who may or may not be named Malik Willis.

Pick No. 137 (Fourth round): Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina

The Panthers aren’t done adding offensive line help. Even with Neal in the bag—helping create a starting front alongside Brady Christensen, Bradley Bozeman, Austin Corbett and Taylor Moton—this group still needs depth.

Ezeudu, 6-foot-4 and 308 pounds, would certainly help provide that. The local Tar Heel possesses plus athleticism and has experience at left tackle and left guard.

Pick No. 144 (Fifth round): JT Woods, S, Baylor

It wouldn’t be a Matt Rhule party without a Matt Rhule guy, would it? But we also have to mention that Woods is a Phil Snow guy as well, and Snow is still sniffing out another defensive back for his personnel.

While speaking to reporters last week, Carolina’s defensive coordinator listed the safety position right off the top when asked about what else he’d like to add. Woods, who can join the newly-signed fellow Woods and fellow safety in Xavier, is fast (4.36-second 40-yard dash) and has intriguing playmaking traits.

Pick No. 149 (Fifth round): Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee

Speaking of coordinators, we’ll give new special teams coordinator Chris Tabor a new toy, too.

Enter Velus Jones Jr., who can easily overtake the open kick and punt return duties from Week 1. The six-foot speedster presents additional upside as a catch-and-run threat on offense.

Pick No. 199 (Sixth round): D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State

The Panthers are still frighteningly thin at linebacker. Plus, the ongoing legal matter of free-agent signing Damien Wilson may not help much.

Jackson wouldn’t be a starter, at least right away, but could play out as a nice agile piece on special teams.

Pick No. 242 (Seventh round): Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

Fitterer said there’d be competition for Sam Darnold. So here it is . . . kinda.

Zappe isn’t the stiffest of said competition, as he doesn’t fit the profile of what offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo looks for in a passer. He is, however, a potential strategical play, aimed towards the likes of the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns as the Panthers may try to call their bluffs on Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield.

