Panthers, 2022 7th-round pick Kalon Barnes agree to terms

Well, now the Carolina Panthers officially have the 2022 NFL draft’s fastest man and the 2022 NFL draft’s fastest man to a pen.

The latter, sixth-round selection Amaré Barno, became the first player selected from last weekend’s three-day event to ink his professional contract. Oh, and he’s pretty fast in the traditional sense as well, having posted a blazing 40-yard dash of 4.36 seconds at the combine.

But it’s the former, the player who lit up stopwatches the quickest at Indianapolis, that’s certifiably onboard today.

Cornerback Kalon Barnes, as announced by the team on Friday evening, has agreed to terms with the Panthers. Barnes was taken in the seventh round last Saturday with the 242nd overall pick.

Otherwise known as “Boogie,” even to his now two-time head coach Matt Rhule, the 5-foot-11 defender registered a 2022 combine-best of 4.23 seconds on his 40-yard dash. Like Barnes, he may not crack himself a featured role just yet, but his athleticism and speed could help Carolina round out their roster from top to bottom.

Barnes is coming off a 2021 at Baylor University where he chalked up 23 tackles, one interception and five passes defensed over nine games.

