Panthers 2021 training camp: Takeaways from Wednesday’s practice

The Carolina Panthers have just completed practice No. 7 on their 2021 training camp schedule.

Here are several takeaways from the media in Spartanburg.

Sam Darnold was on fire

Monday's session was an atrocious one for the quarterbacks, with Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker combining to throw three interceptions. Today, Darnold redeemed himself and more, opening the team drills on fire. Darnold threw three touchdowns early, with the first coming to Robby Anderson from 20 yards out. https://twitter.com/PanthersBill/status/1422905326366515203 Not long after, Darnold hit Christian McCaffrey for another 20-yard score. For the hat trick, he completed his third touchdown pass to D.J. Moore. https://twitter.com/jonmalexander/status/1422907187773513729 Darnold hooked up with Moore for another score in red zone drills. Backup P.J. Walker also had a highlight moment, throwing a touchdown of his own to Brandon Zylstra, who made an impressive catch. https://twitter.com/DNewtonespn/status/1422906434375794693 This is a positive sign for the QB rotation, which might be one of the shakiest in the league. We still feel they should still consider signing a veteran with a little more experience to backup Darnold.

Keith Kirkwood in concussion protocol

Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was taken to the hospital yesterday after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe, who's been released. Kirkwood has been diagnosed with a concussion but he was back at practice today. https://twitter.com/agetzenberg/status/1422897527054032896 In other injury news, linebacker Shaq Thompson and cornerback A.J. Bouye were both in red no-contact jerseys again. Denzel Perryman has joined them after finishing yesterday's practice on an exercise bike. https://twitter.com/WilliePStyle/status/1422899301638885382

Jaycee Horn continues to shine

Rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn has been grabbing a lot of headlines lately with his ball skills, notching three interceptions over the last few practices. Today Horn continued his rise, breaking up a pass intended for tight end Dan Arnold. https://twitter.com/agetzenberg/status/1422916518866735106 Horn did it again later in practice against D.J. Moore. https://twitter.com/PanthersBill/status/1422929404787843073 Horn's coverage and ball skills are unquestionable. He still has a lot to learn about playing corner at this level, though. Coach Matt Rhule says Horn is still grabbing and holding way too much.

Story continues

Extra protection in the trenches

There was a different look on both sides of the line of scrimmage at today's practice. The offensive and defensive linemen were spotted wearing extra padding on their helmets. https://twitter.com/agetzenberg/status/1422902989988192261 So far in camp, these battles have mostly gone to the defensive line - which might be this team's strongest unit on paper. On the other hand, Carolina's offensive line is considered one of the worst in the league. The big question there is who will start at left tackle. At the moment, Cameron Erving appears to be the leader, but there's also a chance Taylor Moton will slide over.

First scuffle of training camp

It's getting to be about that time when players are tired of lining up against their teammates and they're ready for some live competition. Following yesterday's Kirkwood/Ibe drama, we got out first scuffle of training camp today. Second-year cornerback Troy Pride Jr. tackled wide receiver Robby Anderson when he was out of bounds. Anderson retaliated. https://twitter.com/jonmalexander/status/1422925517339123717 The fight was broken up quickly and Anderson ran a lap. https://twitter.com/jonmalexander/status/1422925701473255428 The Panthers will get a chance to hit somebody else next week. Joint practices with the Colts are scheduled for next Thursday and Friday before their preseason matchup on the 15th.

Will Grier gets second-team reps again

Since about midway through last season, P.J. Walker has been getting the second-team reps at practice and he earned the start when Teddy Bridgewater was injured in Week 11. Yesterday, coach Matt Rhule changed things up by putting Will Grier with the No. 2 unit, instead. Grier was spotted running with them again today. https://twitter.com/DNewtonespn/status/1422923488222908423 These next few weeks will be critical in determining who wins the backup QB job. Rhule says he's not sure if the team will keep two or three quarterbacks on the roster this year. [vertical-gallery id=638265]

