Panthers 2021 training camp: 7 takeaways from Thursday’s practice

The Carolina Panthers are steadily working their way towards the 2021 season. Another training camp practice is now in the books, which was the eighth on their schedule.

Here are a few takeaways from the media down at Wofford College.

David Tepper made an appearance

It's been a while since he was around, but team owner David Tepper made an appearance at today's practice. https://twitter.com/PanthersBill/status/1423273353889173508 The last we heard from Tepper was almost two months ago at a charity event for a special needs park in Rock Hill. Tepper told reporters then that he won't be building a new stadium alone and that the community will have to want it, as well. As for the long-awaited practice facility, the team is targeting an opening date in 2023.

Christian McCaffrey broke one off

Some players are so brilliant so often that it becomes almost ordinary and fans become desensitized. For example, All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has been flying under the radar at training camp so far, despite making exceptional plays on the regular. McCaffrey gave everyone a reminder what he can do today, turning the corner and breaking off a huge run for a touchdown. https://twitter.com/daringantt/status/1423270199197847566 McCaffrey missed most of the 2020 season with several different injuries. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady says there's no plan to change his heavy usage this year, though.

Donte Jackson made a big stop

The Panthers radically remade their cornerback room this offseason. One of the few left standing was Donte Jackson, who's coming off a career season despite having to play hurt most of the year. During team drills, Jackson broke up a deep pass from Sam Darnold down the sideline to D.J. Moore. https://twitter.com/PanthersBill/status/1423267424271585302 Jackson's athleticism is a rare gift. To earn a new contract though he'll have to show more discipline in coverage and improve his tackling. He's missed 38 attempts so far in 43 games.

Injury updates

The injury situation was pretty much unchanged from yesterday. Cornerback A.J. Bouye is still in a red no-contact jersey and wide receiver Keith Kirkwood remains in the concussion protocol. Running back Darius Clark and linebacker Denzel Perryman were also out. https://twitter.com/daringantt/status/1423259303922835459 On the positive side, Shaq Thompson traded in his green jersey for a blue one, indicating he's getting closer to 100%. https://twitter.com/jonmalexander/status/1423265772823056388

Clay Johnston took reps at MLB

With the Panthers down a couple of linebackers, it opened up an opportunity for one of their younger defenders to show what he can do at a critical position. Former Baylor linebacker Clay Johnston went undrafted last year before Matt Rhule signed him. He only played 24 snaps as a rookie. Today he took first-team reps at middle linebacker with Thompson and Perryman out. https://twitter.com/josephperson/status/1423274627883847683 It remains to be seen what defensive coordinator Phil Snow's new linebacker rotation will look like. However, our best guess is Perryman will wind up starting at Luke Kuechly's former spot.

Sam Darnold still slinging it

After a dismal performance on Monday, it was heartening to see starting quarterback Sam Darnold bounce back with his best performance of camp yet during yesterday's practice. Darnold picked up where he left off, finding tight end Dan Arnold, wide receiver Robby Anderson and running back Chuba Hubbard in the end zone during team drills. https://twitter.com/agetzenberg/status/1423274616890474496 https://twitter.com/DNewtonespn/status/1423276110889066496 https://twitter.com/PanthersBill/status/1423282395956924417?s=19 Darnold's previous experience with Anderson on the Jets will be an interesting element to watch. There's a strong chance he's the receiver Darnold feels most comfortable with at this point, which could mean to an increase of targets, especially early in the season.

Another player carted off

Carolina had a good run of luck with injuries this offseason up until the last couple of days. Today, another player got carted off the field. Defensive end Austin Larkin became the latest Panther to suffery an injury at camp. He went down with a left leg/knee issue and had to be attended to by trainers. https://twitter.com/agetzenberg/status/1423277293959479305 On the bright side, as of yet there's been no truly serious injuries or critical pieces getting hurt. There will be no normal training camp morning practice tomorrow. Instead, the Panthers will be holding their annual Friday night Fan Fest. [vertical-gallery id=638265]

