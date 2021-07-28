Panthers 2021 training camp: 6 takeaways from the first practice

The Panthers just wrapped up their first practice of 2021 training camp down in Spartanburg, SC.

Here are six takeaways from the media and the team.

Christian McCaffrey locked in early

While there are some rising studs on the roster, the best player on the team is still superstar running back Christian McCaffrey. Talent and athleticism help, but McCaffrey is also putting in the work that it takes to compete at a high level. He was one of the first players out on the practice field, today. https://twitter.com/daringantt/status/1420357401765613568 McCaffrey just turned 25 years old a few weeks ago and when he's healthy he's an elite talent at his position. NFL.com recently ranked him No. 2 at running back behind Derrick Henry.

Ramping up slowly

At least for these first few practices, Carolina fans probably shouldn't look too deep into anything they see or hear from beat reporters as these sessions are a far cry from a live game. The first four practices are being labeled an "acclimation period," which means no pads and limited contact. https://twitter.com/PanthersBill/status/1420361329601351681?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw The more intense work is slated to begin next week. All in all, there will be 14 practices at Wofford before camp ends on August 19. The Panthers will also have a couple of joint practices with the Colts and the Ravens before their respective preseason matchups.

The Panthers are (mostly) healthy

During minicamp and OTAs there were a lot of players in red no-contact jerseys. Thankfully, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore and the team is mostly healthy as camp begins. The Charlotte Observer reports there were no red jerseys at today's practice. https://twitter.com/agetzenberg/status/1420368388124196865 There are a few of players who are missing in action, though. Safety Lano Hill and defensive tackle Phil Hoskins are on the active/PUP list. Hill is also on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, as is outside linebacker Frankie Luvu and tight end Stephen Sullivan.

Drops, near-picks signal rust on offense

It's been a while since these players were in action, so some rust is to be expected. For example, rookie wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. was limited at rookie minicamp and OTAs, and he had a couple of drops during one-on-one drills. https://twitter.com/DNewtonespn/status/1420377170577399812 Starting quarterback Sam Darnold might also be little bit rusty. He was nearly picked off by second-year cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver in seven-on-sevens, but the interception was dropped. https://twitter.com/jonmalexander/status/1420381990994448387 Again, this is way too early to really show any concern over. Darnold is getting adjusted to running a new offense and working with a new group of receivers, so it will take time to get into rhythm.

Brian Burns puts on more muscle

After practice was over, a few players spoke with the media. The most interesting nugget from those conversations came from third-year defensive end Brian Burns. Apparently, he's added 12 pounds of muscle this offseason. https://twitter.com/agetzenberg/status/1420395594795868169 We're expecting a huge breakout year from No. 53, so this is good news. What will help even more is having more pass rush weapons to occupy the offense's attention. Between adding Haason Reddick and Derrick Brown's continued development, we could see Burns' production explode in 2021.

Matt Rhule seeking effort from Sam Darnold

Coach Matt Rhule also had a 10-minute session with the media after practice. Asked what he's looking for from his quarterbacks, Rhule mostly focused on effort rather than leadership. He said he expects Sam Darnold to be the first guy in the building and the last guy out. https://twitter.com/Panthers/status/1420392685899223041 Practice resumes tomorrow morning at 8:30 am ET. [vertical-gallery id=638265]

