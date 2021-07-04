Panthers 2021 training camp: 4 under-the-radar players to watch on defense

The Carolina Panthers defense developed a lot late in the 2020 season. That growth down the stretch plus the addition of a few new faces has brought out a bit of hype for this unit for the first time in several years.

During training camp, we’ll hear a lot about guys like Brian Burns, Jeremy Chinn and rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn. For now, let’s take a look at a few under-the-radar defensive players heading into camp.

DL: Morgan Fox

Carolina has a remodeled rotation up front. Several new pieces are on board, most notably three veteran defensive linemen that signed as free agents. While Haason Reddick roams the edge, DaQuan Jones will line up inside and Morgan Fox might do a bit of both. That versatility makes him one of the team's more intriguing acquisitions. Fox is also trending in the right direction. Last year with the Rams, he posted a career-high six sacks to go with nine QB hits and zero missed tackles. If Fox can build on that good work in 2021, he may earn himself a significant role.

LB: Paddy Fisher

The Panthers' linebacker group is mostly the same as last season. They did score an upgrade by swapping Tahir Whitehead for Denzel Perryman, who's projected to start at Luke Kuechly's former MLB spot. There's also a new face near the bottom of the inside linebacker rotation: undrafted Northwestern product Paddy Fisher. In 48 college contests, Fisher flashed in every part of the game, totaling 401 tackles (24.5 for a loss), two sacks, four picks, 10 pass breakups and 10 forced fumbles. At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds he also has the requisite size for a pro linebacker. Fisher should have a legitimate chance to make the practice squad, but he may have to push out a guy like Clay Johnston to get there.

CB: Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

On the back end, the cornerback position has undergone a dramatic transformation. Corn Elder and Rasul Douglas are out, while two veterans and two rookies have been brought in. All those changes could put pressure on second-year corner Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, who was a seventh-round draft pick in 2020. He didn't get much playing time as a rookie and saw more action on special teams than on defense. Thomas-Oliver now has a lot more competition to deal with at what may be the most physically demanding position in the NFL. He's one of a handful of players who could be on the roster bubble by the time the preseason schedule begins.

S Lano Hill

The biggest unanswered question on this side of the ball is who will replace Tre Boston at free safety? One of the candidates is Lano Hill, a third-round pick by the Seahawks back in 2017. Hill had a strong second season in coverage, allowing just five completions on 13 targets for 48 yards and a 49.5 passer rating in 2018. However, Hill's performance has dropped off since and he never earned a starting role - doing so just six times in his career. Given the team's current vacuum at free safety, Hill has a golden opportunity to change his story in Carolina.

