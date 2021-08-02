Panthers 2021 training camp: 4 players with the most buzz after 4 practices

With training camp for the 2021 season now officially under way, the Carolina Panthers have given their fans a little taste of what’s to come. But who has given us the tastiest samples so far?

After four practices at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., here are the four players who are causing the most buzz for the black and blue.

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Whether or not it translates to actual games, some guys just have the look in camp. For the Panthers, that guy at the moment is Marshall Jr. The rookie wideout is catching the eyes of many, including NFL Network analyst and the franchise's all-time leading receiver Steve Smith. Smith is not only impressed by the aesthetic of the second-rounder's jersey number - he's also dazzled by Marshall's on-field work and potential. https://twitter.com/Panthers/status/1421618598368403456?s=20 As Smitty alluded to, Marshall may set himself up to snatch away some playing time from a teammate or two. Newly-signed David Moore could be in trouble, as he and Marshall could be seen as competition to fill the void left behind by Curtis Samuel. Regardless, the 21-year-old's length, athleticism and experience outside and in the slot will make him a versatile weapon for Joe Brady and the Panthers.

TE Ian Thomas

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

We go from one pass-catcher who's just starting his journey with Carolina to one who may be near the end of his. So, it makes sense that Thomas is out in Spartanburg looking like a man playing for his job. The fourth-year tight end, who has earned praise for the focus he's brought with him to camp, will likely need that breakout campaign Panthers fans have been waiting for to stick around beyond 2021. That starts with tackling the fine details, which Thomas has embraced as he's been out on the field getting in early work for his hands on multiple occasions now. https://twitter.com/1PantherPlace/status/1420354853239414791?s=20 That work has begun to pay off, as Thomas has been wowing teammates and onlookers alike with a few exciting grabs. Particularly of note were an 80-yard catch-and-run and a corner route that went for a touchdown, both off the throws of backup quarterback P.J. Walker. Hopefully for Thomas, this small dose of success parlays itself into preseason play, where he'll be competing with a pair of new additions—free-agent signing Dan Arnold and third-round pick Tommy Tremble—for a Week 1 spot atop the depth chart.

S Jeremy Chinn

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

There's no doubt that Chinn was easily among the most impressive and impactful rookies in 2020. But as defensive coordinator Phil Snow looks to streamline his Swiss Army knife into a more defined role at safety, Chinn's coverage skills must also begin to define themselves. Chinn wasn't always putting on the clamps in coverage as a rookie. Despite having proven his game-altering presence on a number of instances, playing as if there were two or three Jeremy Chinns on the field at once, his growing pains in the passing game were sometimes evident. He's kept on growing, though, as the 6-foot-3, 221-pound freak of an athlete has shown off his ball skills early on. Chinn is making plays on the rock regularly, including an interception off the hands of receiver DJ Moore on the team's very first snap of 7-on-7 action.

CB Jaycee Horn

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of coverage and ball skills, here's the dude who was drafted exactly for that. And we're already seeing why. The early returns on the team's first-round pick are pretty. Horn has displayed fluid coverage and the disruption he causes as a result. Horn played the ball well on his first interception of camp, shadowing Moore deep and opening up those 33-inch arms to secure the pick. He's also stuck like glue on more intermediate routes, as he did on the comeback attempt below by receiver Marken Michel. [embed]https://twitter.com/PantherNationPC/status/1421169483398451205?s=20[/embed] [embed]https://twitter.com/I_Am_OD3/status/1421625222856388612?s=20[/embed] Rookie learning curves at cornerback be damned, because this particular one—with all the size, talent, pedigree and confidence he's brought to the table is set to contribute immediately for Carolina. [vertical-gallery id=638605]

