Panthers 2021 RB review: How fast can Christian McCaffrey reboot from injuries?

Over the next few weeks, we’re taking a look at each position on the Panthers 2021 squad, evaluating the changes since 2020 and projecting the unit’s outlook for this season.

Following our evaluation of Sam Darnold and the quarterback room, we’ll switch gears and take a look at the running game, highlighted by Christian McCaffrey.

Major changes: Depth moves

When McCaffrey missed most of Carolina’s 2020 season due to injury, one player stepped up in a big way. Mike Davis had a stellar year, totaling 1,015 yards from scrimmage, eight touchdowns and a whole lot of forced missed tackles. McCaffrey’s anticipated comeback in 2021 had ramifications on that depth, though, with the Panthers losing Davis to the division-rival Atlanta Falcons early in free agency.

While there wasn’t a significant free-agent signing to compensate for that loss, the Panthers addressed the need with a big splash in the fourth round of the NFL draft, selecting Oklahoma State back Chuba Hubbard.

Hubbard (6-foot, 201 pounds) was known as one of the best rushers in college football a couple of seasons ago, especially after he ran for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns in just his Sophomore campaign with Oklahoma State. Hubbard looked to be a Day 2 lock until he got hurt. An injury-riddled 2020 season led to a steep slide down draft boards, allowing Carolina to select him in round four, something that would have sounded impossible just a year earlier. Assuming Hubbard is healthy again, he’ll be another versatile pass-catching, between-the-tackles back who may even prove to be an upgrade over Davis.

The big question: How fast can McCaffrey bounce back?

When a team’s best player only suits up for three games in a season, it usually doesn’t bring about many wins. Last year’s Panthers were no exception. Struck by injury after injury, McCaffrey was left on the sidelines 13 games, contributing to a less-than-ideal 5-11 finish. Still, most analysts agree that McCaffrey will return to form. The third-ever 1,000-1,000 rusher and receiver recently made PFF’s list of the NFL’s 50 best players in 2021.

Better or worse? Better

This unit decisively got better this offseason. A healthy McCaffrey is a scary threat to every NFL defense and adding Hubbard could lead to another potent Carolina 1-2 punch. Further down the depth chart, there’s Reggie Bonnafon, who was also bit by the injury bug last year, looks to be the frontrunner for the RB3 spot, but we should expect a competition. Return specialists like Trenton Cannon and fullbacks like Mikey Daniel are also vying for a roster spot, each bringing a different dimension to a complete and a well-rounded running back room.