Panthers 2021 practice squad tracker
The Carolina Panthers have made their final adjustments, at least as far as the Tuesday deadline was concerned, to their initial 53-man roster. Now, let’s see which of their cuts end up sticking on to start the regular season.
Keep it here to see which Panthers are still Panthers, and landed themselves a spot on the team’s practice squad to kick off 2021.
WR C.J. Saunders
OT Aaron Monteiro
DL Frank Herron
TE Stephen Sullivan
RB Rodney Smith
WR Omar Bayless
CB Jalen Julius
WR Keith Kirkwood