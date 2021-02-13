Panthers 2021 NFL mock draft: The buy local edition

Erik Williams
·7 min read
Our latest 2021 seven-round mock draft for the Carolina Panthers has a local flavor. Beginning in the third round, we focused on prospects from schools around the Carolinas to fill out the draft class. Here’s how it played out.

No. 8: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida - 6-foot-5, 239 pounds

Pitts is essentially a wide receiver in a tight end’s body. He possesses elite speed, textbook route running, ability to break press, excellent hands and insane hops for his size. Pitts makes contested catches look easy by using his vertical ability, body control and long arms to high-point the ball. He also has dangerous short area quickness and route running.

Pitts will be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses immediately at the next level. Teams can’t put linebackers on him because he will outrun and shred them in short yardage. Teams can’t put safeties or nickel corners on him either because he's too big. Pitts is an athletic freak and there simply is not a defender in the NFL that has the physical traits to match up.

If the Panthers are not able to trade up for a quarterback this year, Pitts would be one heck of a consolation prize here at eight.

No. 40: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame - 6-foot-6, 305 pounds

Eichenberg is not going to set the world on fire athletically. However, he is a darn good tackle that is scheme diverse and balanced. Through week nine in 2020, Eichenberg ranked sixth in the nation at left tackle with an overall grade of 88.3 according to PFF.

He is an intelligent player that does an exceptional job at picking up blitzes and stunts, plays with a mean streak to finish his blocks and is fundamentally sound in his pass sets. Another benefit of taking Eichenberg here is that he can play at either tackle spot, as well as either guard spot.

There is not much to be worried about with Eichenberg at the next level, as his skill set should translate to early success. His versatility is key with all the gaping holes the Panthers have along their offensive front.

No. 72: Alim McNeil, IDL, NC State - 6-foot-2, 315 pounds

The Panthers are going to need another explosive 3 technique to pair next to Derrick Brown for the future. Bravvion Roy and Zach Kerr are solid rotational pieces, but are not long term starters. Enter McNeil, who displays really exciting traits as an interior run defender and pass rusher. He is explosive out of his stance, has incredible lateral agility and quickness for a player his size, and shows a ton of strength using his natural leverage. He also shows ability to stack and shed in the run game and can penetrate/gap-shoot in the blink of an eye. McNeil is not polished by any means, but he could be a very productive IDL if the Panthers can work with him in the film room and to fine-tune his pass rush moves.

No. 112: Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina - 5-foot-10, 185 pounds

Smith really helped himself at the Senior Bowl, specifically in one-on-ones, making some of the best defensive backs in college football look silly. He does not have blazing straight-line speed, but man is he quick in and out of his breaks and in short spaces. Smith also runs his routes to a tee and has a tremendous understanding of how to create separation and get the ball in his hands with space to maneuver. At the catch point, Smith has strong hands and has made some incredible catches throughout his career.

Smith is undersized and does not have home run speed, but he has all the tools to be a proficient slot receiver at the next level. If Carolina is unable to re-sign Curtis Samuel this offseason, Smith should be able to step right up and contribute immediately.

No. 151: Tre McKitty, TE, Georgia - 6-foot-4, 247 pounds

McKitty is a big-time athlete, something that the Panthers have been missing for years at this spot. However, with this pick they get the chance to develop one of the most athletically gifted tight ends in this class. McKitty has terrific straight-line speed, agility and short-area quickness. By using those high-quality athletic traits, he is able to create consistent separation on his routes and rack up some serious yards after the catch. He is an average but willing blocker who offers high energy and a strong work ethic as well.

Carolina’s offense would be an ideal fit for McKitty. He is best used in a system that spreads the field and creates opportunities for him in both short spaces and vertically, something that Joe Brady loves.

No. 189: Bryan Mills, CB, North Carolina Central - 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

Mills had a great week in Mobile and proved he can hold his own against the top receivers in the country. He is a long and lanky corner with great athleticism that excels in press-man coverage. He has also shown nice hip fluidity and ball skills throughout his career. With late-round fliers like Mills, there will obviously be a learning curve that will probably take a few years to overcome and provide little to no value the first year. However, he has all the tools necessary to succeed at the next level and if it clicks he could become a quality corner in the NFL, taking a similar path as former Panthers corner Josh Norman.

No. 219: Chris Rumph II, EDGE/LB, Duke - 6-foot-3, 230 pounds

Rumph II is an intriguing defender that wins with speed and technique. His father Chris has coached for 20 years at the collegiate and NFL levels, so he's is no stranger to being a student of the game and partly why he is so technically-sound as a pass rusher.

Rumph primarily lined up at edge for the Blue Devils, but also mixed in along the interior as well. He explodes out of his stance and has a lean frame that allows him to beat blocks with pure speed and flexibility around the edge. However, that frame does bring a concern. As it stands now, Rumph II simply does not have the strength to consistently handle blocks at the point of attack. He is going to need to add at least 10-15 pounds in the weight room and embrace transitioning to more of an off-ball role.

That being said, we think there is a role to be carved out for Rumph. His elite athleticism cannot be ignored, and if he adds the requiste weight, he can become a nice hybrid piece in the Panther defense, rotating between an edge and off-ball linebacker role as a pass rush specialist on third downs.

No 232: Tarron Jackson, DL, Coastal Carolina - 6-foot-3, 265 pounds

Jackson is definitely a projection-based draft pick, but he can provide some impact in year one. He offers situational edge rushing ability, as he has a nice club/over move that can be his go-to while he develops other counters. In 2020 Jackson achieved a 90.0 overall grade from PFF (which was tied for third among edge rushers) while compiling 18.5 sacks over his final two years at Coastal Carolina.

Another exciting quality Jackson has is his play strength. He makes opposing linemen look like rag dolls at times (especially against the run), and he hasn’t even hit his ceiling physically. If the Panthers teach him a wider variety of pass rush moves and add weight to his frame, Jackson could become a dangerous pass rusher from any spot along the defensive front.

