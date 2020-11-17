Panthers’ 2021 NFL draft position gets no help from humiliating loss to Bucs

The Panthers have lost five games in a row heading into Week 11. While last week’s loss to the Chiefs had the silver lining of slotting them for a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, this week’s collapse against the Buccaneers did nothing to improve their draft position. Carolina is on pace to pick at No. 9 overall, the same as last week.

Here is the updated 2021 NFL draft order after Week 10, according to Tankathon.

1. New York Jets (0-9)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8)

3. Washington Football Team (2-7)

4. Dallas Cowboys (2-7)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (2-7)

6. Miami Dolphins (via 2-7 Houston Texans)

7. Cincinnati Bengals (2-6-1)

8. New York Giants (3-7)

9. Carolina Panthers (3-7)

10. Atlanta Falcons (3-6)

11. Denver Broncos (3-6)

12. San Francisco 49ers (4-6)

13. Detroit Lions (4-5)

14. Minnesota Vikings (4-5)

15. New England Patriots (4-5)

16. Chicago Bears (5-5)

17. Cleveland Browns (6-3)

18. Tennessee Titans (6-3)

— Playoff teams —

19. Philadelphia Eagles (3-5-1)

20. Arizona Cardinals (6-3)

21. New York Jets (via 6-3 Seattle Seahawks)

22. Miami Dolphins (6-3)

23. Indianapolis Colts (6-3)

24. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via 6-3 LA Rams)

26. Las Vegas Raiders (6-3)

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3)

28. Buffalo Bills (7-3)

29. Green Bay Packers (7-2)

30. Kansas City Chiefs (8-1)

31. New Orleans Saints (7-2)

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-0)

The remaining games on the Panthers’ schedule are much easier than they have been so far this season, so it’s unlikely they will be trending closer to a No. 1 pick down the stretch.

However, Teddy Bridgewater and Christian McCaffrey are now both injured, so we may not have seen the worst from this team yet.

Related