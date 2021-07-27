Panthers 2021 linebacker review: Have they found their answer at MLB?

Ahead of training camp, we’re taking a look at each position on the Carolina Panthers’ 2021 squad, evaluating the changes since 2020 and projecting the unit’s outlook for this season.

Over the last few weeks, we took a look at the offense, starting with the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, then rounding it out with the tight ends and offensive line. Now, we’re turning to the defense, and following the defensive line, we’ll review the linebacker group.

Major changes: Building around Shaq Thompson

When the Panthers were the only NFL team to bring in Shaq Thompson for a pre-draft visit in 2015, it was reasonable to assume he would be their first-round draft pick. Surprisingly, though, many suggested moving him from linebacker to strong safety at the professional level, thanks to his excellent coverage and quickness but subpar size and strength.

The reason that was surprising, of course, is because the seventh-year veteran’s greatest struggles now come in coverage. Although Thompson has been a top off-ball linebacker, we ranked him fifth among NFC South linebackers almost exclusively because of his coverage woes, like the 74% completion percentage he allowed in 2020. Thankfully, this year, a defense built around him should take some of the pressure off.

Carolina replaced coverage-nightmare Tahir Whitehead with one of the league’s best cover linebackers: Denzel Perryman. In 2019, he gave up just 168 yards, no touchdowns, an interception and an opponent passer rating of 71.7. Grading it a B+, Doug Farrar at the Touchdown Wire noted that after the signing, “any opposing receiver running routes over the middle against the Panthers will want to keep his head on a swivel.” To sweeten the deal, they signed him to a bargain deal worth just $6 million.

The big question: Can the Panthers reenter elite LB territory?

The Panthers have a storied history with some of the league’s greatest linebackers. From Kevin Greene to Sam Mills to Luke Kuechly, their defense has always been led by one of the best the sport has to offer. Last season, though, they lacked a true leader in the group. Whitehead struggled all season in 2020, with embarrassing performances against the Raiders, Bears, Cardinals and Chiefs, to name a few.

Perryman isn’t the most well-known name at his position, but Bleacher Report recently named him their biggest sleeper for Carolina in 2021 – if he can stay healthy. Perryman has already missed 37 games through his six-year career. Provided he stays on the field, the Panthers may have a shot at a truly solid linebacker group.

Better or worse? Better

Based on recent production when healthy, Perryman is a clear upgrade over Whitehead. Thompson looks to become even more of a force off the ball, adding ten pounds this offseason in a headline eerily similar to Brian Burns in 2020. The return of Christian Miller adds depth and even if Perryman misses time, we expect Jermaine Carter to take significant strides this off-season, building on a strong performance in 2020.