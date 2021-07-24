Panthers 2021 defensive line review: What’s in store for opposing quarterbacks?

Ahead of training camp, we’re taking a look at each position on the Carolina Panthers’ 2021 squad, evaluating the changes since 2020 and projecting the unit’s outlook for this season.

Over the last few weeks, we took a look at the offense, starting with the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, then rounding it out with the tight ends and offensive line. Now, we’ll turn to the first position group on defense: the defensive line.

Major changes: Stacking the edges

Last year was a roller coaster for the Panthers defense. Heading into the season, expectations were low across the board, with some even ranking Carolina’s defensive unit dead last. At the midpoint of the season though Phil Snow’s group began showing promise. Propelled by young sensations like Jeremy Chinn and Brian Burns, the defense led the NFL with 15 fumble recoveries and tied for first with three fumble recovery touchdowns.

This season, they look better on paper, headlined by the signing of edge rusher Haason Reddick to a bargain of a contract. After posting 12.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits in his breakout 2020 season, Reddick was one of the most sought-after free agents at his position. Now, he will line up opposite Brian Burns, who posted nine sacks and 21 quarterback hits in 2020.

The interior defensive line is where things get shaky. One of our least favorite moves of the offseason was releasing DT Zach Kerr, especially after he signed with the 49ers for just $1.2 million. The stats prove that Kerr, a consistent rotational lineman for the Panthers that put up nine pressures playing just 37% of the team’s defensive snaps, was well worth that price. Carolina also released veteran DT Kawann Short, who started when healthy but was also extremely injury-prone. Efe Obada was also allowed to walk and eventually signed with the Bills.

To fill these gaps, the Panthers made a few moves in free agency, most notably adding former Titans DT DaQuan Jones, a starter for Tennessee since 2015. Carolina also made a couple of depth moves, adding former Rams versatile lineman Morgan Fox, then spending a couple of late draft picks on run-stuffers Daviyon Nixon and Phil Hoskins.

The big question: What does the interior rotation look like?

In Carolina defensive line depth is a tale of two positions. While the team is thriving with guys like Burns and Reddick, the Panthers have found it hard to replace Short and Kerr.

As the roster currently stands, we expect Derrick Brown and DaQuan Jones to be named Carolina’s starters at DT. Brown finished the 2020 season as PFF’s second-best rookie pass rusher. Now, PFF named him one of their second-year breakout candidates, something that could propel the Panthers’ defense into top-ten contention.

We expect second-year lineman Bravvion Roy and rookie Daviyon Nixon to be their primary backups, which could be a riskier move given their combined inexperience. Morgan Fox should also see plenty of reps inside, given that he brings the experience and versatility that both of the younger options presently lack.

Another way the Panthers could bounce back from the loss of Short is by… bringing him back. In February, reports surfaced that Carolina was interested in bringing the veteran DT back at a reasonable price. Months later, Short still doesn’t have a team, and he was just cleared for football activity following the injuries that held him back last season. It would make sense for the team to kick the tires on a deal with Short, whose career has seen 32.5 sacks and 88 quarterback hits, peaking with his 11 sacks in the Panthers’ 2015 Super Bowl run.

Better or worse? Better

The Panthers took one of the league’s most underappreciated edge rushers and paired him with another one fresh off a breakout season. Following this offseason, the edge is the team’s strongest position group, especially with depth options like Yetur Gross-Matos and Marquis Haynes. The interior isn’t quite as deep, but this is still the team’s best position group on paper.