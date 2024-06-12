Advertisement

Panther tennis celebrate season

john van nostrand, the creston news advertiser, iowa
·2 min read

Jun. 12—Creston Panther tennis team members met Sunday at the middle school to review the season and earn honors.

The girls team finished with a 5-3 dual record and placed eighth in the Hawkeye 10.

Senior Josie Mahan played #1 Singles and played #1 and #2 doubles with Violet Marcus

"She was a great leader for varsity," coach Kevin Cooper said about the four-time letterwinner.

Junior Ava Adamson played #2 Singles and played #1 and #2 Doubles with Sasha Wurster. Adamson placed sixth at Hawkeye 10 in #1 Singles bracket. She is a three time letterwinner

Junior Sasha Wurster played #3 Singles and played #1 and #2 Doubles with Adamson. Wurster placed seventh at Hawkeye 10 in #2 Singles bracket and is a three-time letterwinner.

Senior Kolbey Bailey played #4 Singles and #3 doubles with Abbie Wheeler. Bailey placed sixth at Hawkeye 10 in #2 doubles bracket and is a two-time letterwinner.

Freshman Violet Franklin played #5 Singles and #1 and #2 doubles with Mahan. Franklin earned her first letter.

Senior Abbie Wheeler played #6 Singles and #3 Doubles with Bailey. Wheeler placed sixth at Hawkeye 10 in #2 doubles bracket. She is a three time letterwinner.

Creston boys were 4-4 in duals and finished eighth in the Hawkeye 10.

Senior Gavin Millslagle played #1 Singles and #1 Doubles with Lucas Rushing. Millslagle is a two-time letterwinner.

Senior Lucas Rushing played #2 Singles. He is a three-time letterwinner.

Senior Damion Meyer played #3 Singles and #2 Doubles with Ben Hill. Meyer is a three-time letterwinner.

Senior Carson Cooper played #4 Singles and #3 Doubles with Spencer Brown. Cooper is a four-time letterwinner.

Senior Ben Hill played #5 Singles and #2 Doubles with Meyer. Hill is a two-time letterwinner.

Junior Spencer Brown played #6 Singles and #3 Doubles. He is a two-time letterwinner.

Coach Cooper said he was thankful for the support from families, entire school staff and the Creston Booster Club. The club provided the team with travel gear and a meal at one of the tournaments.