Panther tennis celebrate season

Jun. 12—Creston Panther tennis team members met Sunday at the middle school to review the season and earn honors.

The girls team finished with a 5-3 dual record and placed eighth in the Hawkeye 10.

Senior Josie Mahan played #1 Singles and played #1 and #2 doubles with Violet Marcus

"She was a great leader for varsity," coach Kevin Cooper said about the four-time letterwinner.

Junior Ava Adamson played #2 Singles and played #1 and #2 Doubles with Sasha Wurster. Adamson placed sixth at Hawkeye 10 in #1 Singles bracket. She is a three time letterwinner

Junior Sasha Wurster played #3 Singles and played #1 and #2 Doubles with Adamson. Wurster placed seventh at Hawkeye 10 in #2 Singles bracket and is a three-time letterwinner.

Senior Kolbey Bailey played #4 Singles and #3 doubles with Abbie Wheeler. Bailey placed sixth at Hawkeye 10 in #2 doubles bracket and is a two-time letterwinner.

Freshman Violet Franklin played #5 Singles and #1 and #2 doubles with Mahan. Franklin earned her first letter.

Senior Abbie Wheeler played #6 Singles and #3 Doubles with Bailey. Wheeler placed sixth at Hawkeye 10 in #2 doubles bracket. She is a three time letterwinner.

Creston boys were 4-4 in duals and finished eighth in the Hawkeye 10.

Senior Gavin Millslagle played #1 Singles and #1 Doubles with Lucas Rushing. Millslagle is a two-time letterwinner.

Senior Lucas Rushing played #2 Singles. He is a three-time letterwinner.

Senior Damion Meyer played #3 Singles and #2 Doubles with Ben Hill. Meyer is a three-time letterwinner.

Senior Carson Cooper played #4 Singles and #3 Doubles with Spencer Brown. Cooper is a four-time letterwinner.

Senior Ben Hill played #5 Singles and #2 Doubles with Meyer. Hill is a two-time letterwinner.

Junior Spencer Brown played #6 Singles and #3 Doubles. He is a two-time letterwinner.

Coach Cooper said he was thankful for the support from families, entire school staff and the Creston Booster Club. The club provided the team with travel gear and a meal at one of the tournaments.