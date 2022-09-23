Panther sign RB Raheem Blackshear off Bills practice squad

The Buffalo Bills have lost the services of running back Raheem Blackshear from their practice squad.

The Carolina Panthers signed Blackshear off the team’s PS on Wednesday.

Blackshear was an undrafted free agent signee from Virginia Tech this spring. He played well in the preseason for Buffalo but was among their final cuts.

After clearing waivers, Blackshear signed with Buffalo’s initial taxi squad.

Blackshear had played well during the preseason and some fans had hoped he would make the team’s final roster. He had 209 yards and two touchdowns in three preseason games.

One of those included a contest against the Panthers.

In a bit of a corresponding move, the Bills quickly filled that vacant spot. Recently released by the team, Buffalo added receiver Tanner Gentry to fill out the practice squad once again.

