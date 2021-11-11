Panther sign former Bills QB Matt Barkley

Buffalo South signed a player with ties to Carolina North this week.

Quarterback Matt Barkley, formerly of the Buffalo Bills, was signed by the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers added the 31-year-old from the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad.

Previously Barkley was in a battle while with the Titans’ for their backup job with Logan Woodside. After losing that, he was cut, but returned via their practice squad.

At the start of the offseason, the Bills replaced backup quarterback Matt Barkley with Mitchell Trubisky.

Now he heads to the Panthers after a recent injury there.

Starting QB Sam Darnold will miss several weeks due to a shoulder injury. PJ Walker will start with Darnold out.

Barkley now lands in Carolina, a team that the Bills have long had numerous connections to through Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane.

Both the coach and GM spent several years with the Panthers before taking their current roles in Buffalo.

Aside from Walker and Barkley, the Panthers do not have another quarterback on their roster. Barkley is one injury away from getting snaps in Carolina.

And worth noting having said that: The Bills do host the Panthers in Week 15 as well.

Barkley would likely still be a backup then, but you never know.

Regardless, it would still be the second time he has faced his former team in the Bills this season if he remains with the Panthers. The Titans beat Buffalo in Week 6 on Monday Night Football while Barkley was still there.

Barkley was previously the backup QB in Buffalo from 2018 to 2020 behind Josh Allen.

